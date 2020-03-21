In their daily COVID-19 infection briefing on Friday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said “every health region in British Columbia has patients with the virus.

At their news conference, they said that given the challenges social distancing presents for restaurants all dine-in food services are now prohibited. Restaurants must move to delivery or take-out options, or close.

There are 30 cases on Vancouver Island, two-hundred in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, and 95 in the Fraser Health region. COVID-19 cases are also reported in the Interior Health region and the Northern Health region.

As of Friday, there were 77 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of people known to have been infected to 348. One of the new cases is a health-care worker at the Dufferin Care Centre, a long term care home in Coquitlam.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, most are recovering at home in isolation, six have completely recovered, 22 are receiving acute care and 10 are in intensive care.

British Columbians are urged to continued practice social distancing and self-isolation because the incubation period and rapid transmission of the virus.

The province has an online self assessment tool and recommendations on ways of protecting yourself at the BC Centre for Disease Control website.