BC Ferries is suspending all food services onboard its vessels and at ferry terminals.

The exception to this is the corporation’s northern routes, but foodservice offerings will be limited.

BC Ferries says the concern about becoming infected by COVID-19 has made customers change their habits.

People are not buying their grab-and-go items leading to tremendous food waste.

Vending machines are still available.

Meantime, BC Ferries has donated surplus food at the Swartz Bay terminal to the Rainbow Kitchen, which picked up more than 2,400 pounds of food from Swartz Bay.

The items included things like mashed potatoes, coleslaw and fresh produce like cucumbers and onions.

Rainbow Kitchen serves the community of Esquimalt and beyond with food security measures and helps provide food resources to thousands of others in the CRD through partnerships with other local food security agencies.