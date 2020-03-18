Coronavirus under the microscope. Supplied by BC Centre for Disease Control.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix have announced another 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases in BC, bringing the total to 231.

No new deaths were announced.

Vancouver Coastal Health has 144 confirmed COVID-19 cases while Island Health has 16.

Five locations around the province test for COVID-19 and Dix says it’s believed that approximately 17-thousand people have been tested.

Thirteen people are hospitalized and seven are in intensive care. Five people have recovered.

Close to a million British Columbians have used the COVID-19 self-assessment tool, more than 18-hundred people have used the 1-888-COVID19 phone line and between three thousand and four thousand people are using the 8-1-1 line a day.

Dix urges British Columbians to self-isolate.

Earlier today, BC’s Solicitor General Mike Farnworth declared a state of emergency, one day after a public health emergency was issued.