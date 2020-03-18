The North Island Hospital, Comox Valley, is pictured in a Goat News file photo from Jan.4, 2018. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Island Health is limiting the number of visitors to its facilities, effective immediately.

In partnership with the Ministry of Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control, Island Health is urging the public to practice social distancing.

No visitors who is feeling unwell with a fever, cough, runny/stuffy nose, sore throat, or diarrhea may visit any Island Health facility.

Finally, anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or who has been in contact with someone infected with the virus during the previous 14 days MUST NOT visit patients or residents at any Island Health facility or long-term care facility.

Long-term care homes are accepting only essential visits.

Restrictions: