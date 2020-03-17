Government of BC logo. Supplied by the Government of BC Facebook page.

The province has declared a public health emergency with 83 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in BC, bringing the total to 186.

What’s worse? Three more people have died, bringing the deaths toll to seven.

Six of the seven deaths are connected to the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

All restaurants in the province must move to only takeout, all bars are ordered to close, and businesses that are open, including grocery stores and pharmacies need to take measures to ensure social distancing.

One to two metres must be allowed between all people.

The province hasn’t released information about how many British Columbians have been tested, but Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says its in the thousands every day.

BC recently launched the new online COVID-19 self-assessment tool and more than half a million people have used it to check their symptoms.

It’s important to note that the Coronavirus presents like the common cold or flu in many ways with one notable difference; COVID-19 causes shortness of breath.