The Sunshine Coast RCMP recently responded to reports of Hilti, Makita, and Bosch tools being stolen from a jobsite in the 64-hundred block of Gale Avenue North, just north of Kinnikinnick Park.

The value of the tools is in excess of ten thousand dollars and they were taken from a locked garage.

Drills, laser levels, sawzalls, and impact drills were some of the tools that were stolen.

Police believe the incident occurred between 9:30 pm on March 13th and 2:30 pm on March 14th.

The company name “SPANI” may be etched in some of the tools or they may have a sticker.

RCMP are asking for information about any suspicious vehicles in the area within that window and any homeowners with surveillance cameras that capture street activity in the area of the jobsite are asked to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.