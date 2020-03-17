Schools in British Columbia are the latest to face shutdowns by the COVID-19 virus.

Kindergarten to Grade 12 classes in British Columbia are being suspended.

Education Minister Rob Fleming is in-class instruction being suspended and says work is underway to explore alternative forms of instruction.

Fleming says there will be some schools with limited childcare openings for emergency care for children of essential workers, such as doctors and nurses.

Premier John Horgan said daycares will remain open, but families should be ready for changes.

The education minister adds that they will work to ensure students are able to advance to the next grade and that students preparing to graduate will be able to do so.

The province also wants to see that all students get their needed assessments.

Gatherings of 50 or more participants have been cancelled, which is in line with action taken in Washington State.