Vehicles parked on BC Ferries route. Supplied by BC Ferries Facebook page, via @eff.daddy via Instagram.

In an effort to promote social distancing and self-isolation, BC Ferries is allowing vehicle passengers to stay in their vehicles on the enclosed car decks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through collaboration with Transport Canada and the Canadian Ferry Association this decision allows ferry operators the flexibility to protect passengers and their families from the COVID-19 virus.

In a statement from the BC Ferries President and CEO, Mark Collins said “BC Ferries, the Province, and the Federal Government are doing everything they can to help prevent the spread of this illness.”

The transportation giant is increasing cleaning on board its vessels and at terminals, closing the Pacific Buffet, and posting signage encouraging customers to practice good hand-washing and social distancing.

BC Ferries asks customers to monitor the website for any changes in service.