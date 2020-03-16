SCRD Activates EOC
Sunshine Coast Regional District logo. Supplied by SCRD Facebook page.
With the COVID-19 pandemic worsening, the Sunshine Coast Regional District is activating a regional Emergency Operations Centre.
Emergency Program personnel are monitoring the pandemic closely and are working in collaboration with senior levels of government.
The SCRD is taking its marching orders from both the federal and provincial governments, Vancouver Coastal Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control.
Immediate measures to respond to the virus are listed here.