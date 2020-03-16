On the heels of Whistler/Blackcomb, Silver Star, and Cypress Mountain ski resorts shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mount Washington has followed suit.

Season passes won’t be adjusted, as they are good for the season regardless of when it actually ends, complimentary tickets won’t carry over to next season, and anyone who paid for lift tickets for the days and weeks ahead will be eligible for a full refund.

Customers are also eligible for refunds for rentals and ski school lessons.

Reservations for lodging between now and May 1 can be cancelled without penalty.

It’s unknown how long operations at the resort will be suspended.