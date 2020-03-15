Coronavirus under the microscope. Supplied by BC Centre for Disease Control.

Capilano University will not hold classes on Monday and Tuesday as it shifts away from in-person instruction for the rest of the semester.

Classes will resume remotely, or using other methods on Wednesday.

There will be more further information about when and how exams will be held when it becomes available.

Capilano University says the risk posed by COVID-19 in BC remains low for the general population.

However, the university wants to ensure instruction for students that is aligned with the direction of the Provincial Health Officer.

Classes that do resume in person will take place with the appropriate social distancing recommended by health officials.

More information is available at the Capilano University website.