Vancouver Island University is suspending classroom instruction this week as it switches to alternate ways of teaching.

VIU says it will halt face-to-face instruction in classrooms from today until Friday as it makes the transition.

Online instruction will continue as usual during the week.

VIU says a “one-size-fits-all approach to this transition is not appropriate,” and it needs to consider a “variety of options for delivery of courses and assessments.”

The university says it’s not aware of any cases of COVID-19 related to its campuses.

However, VIU says there is increasing anxiety and it wants to follow recommendations from BC’s Public Health Officer as closely as possible.

The university says students can expect to hear by Thursday about how their specific courses will be delivered.

VIU says it is not closing campuses and all other facilities and operations, including the library and cafeteria, will remain open.

More details are available on the Vancouver Island University website.