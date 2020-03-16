District of Sechelt logo. Supplied by District of Sechelt Facebook page.

With the Coronavirus outbreak being announced as a pandemic recently, the District of Sechelt is practicing social distancing.

The district is taking precautions that include more thorough cleaning of all community buildings and washrooms and plans are in the works to maintain operations should employees stay home due to illness.

Starting today, some staff members will start working from home.

Residents are asked to conduct business with the district by email or over the phone, all non-essential meetings in the next week have been cancelled. That includes the Game of Floods climate change consultation that was scheduled for March 19.

Council meetings will continue but the public is asked to watch them through YouTube and not show up in person.

Any customers cancelling a booking in a district facility will receive a full refund, regardless of when they cancel.

The District is in regular communication with Emergency Management BC and Vancouver Coastal Health.

The municipal hall will remain open.