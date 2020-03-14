Coronavirus under the microscope. Supplied by BC Centre for Disease Control.

Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have announced that the total COVID-19 cases in the province is now at 73 with the nine announced today.

None of the new cases were found on Vancouver Island.

The province is expected to announce new Coronavirus testing centres in the next few days.

Henry urged the public to avoid emptying store shelves.

BC is second only to Ontario in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases.