Hospitals and health care facilities in BC are making preparations to deal with serious cases of COVID-19 as the number of infections continues to increase.

Jennifer Whiteside, Secretary-Business Manager with the Hospital Employees Union, says health facility outsourcing to private firms on Lower Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland presents a challenge.

Whiteside says housekeeping in health care facilities is the front line in dealing with viruses and bacteria.

She says it’s really important “that all parties are working together, the unions, the health employers, the government, working very closely together to make sure that everybody has the same information, the communications lines are very clear, and that all health care workers are treated equally.”

Whiteside says the HEU is telling members that it’s very important to follow the directions of public health officials.

She says they are urging HEU members to stay home if they feel sick and also ensure they have what they need to properly implement infection control procedures at work.