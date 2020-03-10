A 4,500-litre cistern at work on a rainy day. Supplied by the Sunshine Coast Regional District.

The rainwater harvesting rebate program is accepting applications again, starting next Monday.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District allows property owners with a water utilities account a chance to receive a $500 dollar rebate to apply to purchase a rainwater storage cistern.

That cistern needs a minimum storage volume of 4,500 litres.

A $1,000 dollar rebate is being offered for a cistern with a minimum storage volume of 9,000 litres.

Former recipients of $500 dollar rebates are eligible for a second 4,500-litre cistern.

Rainwater harvesting and storage reduces our dependence on treated drinking water like gardening and washing vehicles on a schedule that works for the members of a household.

These rebates are on a first-come, first-served basis and you can apply for the program call 604-885-6806 or click here.