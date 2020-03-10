Funding Heading to Local School Districts
Funding is coming to local school districts. Sharon Vanhouwe, mycoastnow.com staff.
The province is investing $217.7 million dollars in maintenance funding to help maintain schools, improve energy efficiency, and create the best learning environments possible.
Funding this year is $32.3 million dollars higher than the amount in 2016-17 and includes an additional $12.2 million dollars from CleanBC.
This funding gives school districts more resources through the Carbon Neutral Capital Program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide operating cost savings from energy efficiencies.
Funding Amounts and Uses:
Qualicum School District (SD69) – $2,018,112
School Enhancement Program (SEP)
– Roof replacement at Ballenas Secondary
Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP)
– LED lighting upgrade at Kwalikum Secondary, Ballenas Secondary
Bus Acquisition Program (BUS)
– Five new buses
Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District (SD68) – $1,340,000
School Enhancement Program (SEP)
– Dust Collection System upgrades at John Barsby Secondary, Ladysmith Secondary
– HVAC upgrades at Park Avenue Elementary
Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP)
– HVAC upgrades at Gabriola Elementary
Building Envelope Project (BEP)
– Building Envelope Upgrades at Dover Bay Secondary
Sunshine Coast School District (SD46) – $1,225,000
School Enhancement Program (SEP)
– Mechanical upgrades including solar panel installation at Halfmoon Bay Elementary
Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP)
– Mechanical upgrades including solar panel installation at Kinnikinnick Elementary
Powell River School District (SD47) – $918,000
School Enhancement Program (SEP)
– Roof replacements at Brooks Secondary, Texada Elementary
Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP)
– Electrical system upgrades at Brooks Secondary, Edgehill Elementary
– Lighting upgrades at Brooks Secondary
– Solar power system implementation at Edgehill Elementary
Bus Acquisition Program (BUS)
– One new bus