The School District 68 board of trustees will vote on wage increases that will take effect when the next board is elected.

If the vote is in favour of wage increases, the board chair would see their annual salary bumped from $20,470 dollars to $22,828 dollars.

The vice-chairperson would see an annual rate of $21,828 dollars.

Trustees earn $18,470 dollars a year right now, but the bump would see that salary increase to $20,828 dollars.

The meeting is set for Wednesday.