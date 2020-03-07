Coronavirus under the microscope. Supplied by BC Centre for Disease Control.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix have confirmed six more cases of the novel Coronavirus in BC.

There are now 27 cases in the province, and the new positive cases, confirmed through BC Centre for Disease Control testing, have turned up in people in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions.

One man in his 50’s returned from Iran recently and a woman testing positive is reportedly a close household contact of the man.

Two were passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship from February 11-21 and two others are residents of a long-term care facility in North Vancouver.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer is asking people to reconsider going on cruises and to that end, the Grand Princess is off San Francisco with 235 Canadian aboard.

21 on the ship have tested positive for the virus.