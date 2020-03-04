Sunshine Coast RCMP want help in identifying these suspects. Pictures supplied by Sunshine Coast RCMP.

The Sunshine Coast RCMP recently responded to a break and enter at the Coastal Bay Cannabis shop on Marine Drive in Gibsons.

The two suspects were in and out of the business in two minutes.

The first suspect is described as standing approximately six feet two inches tall and was wearing a black jacket, a grey hoodie, a baseball hat, black pants and shoes with white soles.

This suspect was also carrying a bright orange cooler bag.

The second suspect is described as standing five foot eight, wearing a black Nike Michael Jordan jacket, light coloured jeans, a baseball hat, with an emblem or a sticker on the brim wearing a black backpack.

We pictures of the two suspects on our website.

Anyone who has information about these suspects is asked to call the local RCMP at 604-885-2266, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

