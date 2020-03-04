The Sunshine Coast RCMP are looking for two people after a cannabis shop in Gibsons was robbed last month.

Police say that during the early morning hours on February 13th the pair pried open a door at the Coastal Bay Cannabis Shop in the four-hundred block of Marine Drive.

They were in an out of the shop in a couple of minutes.

The RCMP is asking anyone who might have information that will help the investigation to call them,

The RCMP have descriptions of the suspects and security camera images on their website.