Vancouver Island University is launching a two-year project to create a five-year strategic plan covering the vision and direction of the institution.

VIU wants to encourage students, employees and the community to get involved.

The university wants to create an even more powerful experience for students.

The plan will first focus on students: their experiences, ambitions, and ideas.

Following that, engagement will be sought from the regional community.

University Board Chair Manley McLachlan says strategic plans help an institution understand “what they are doing and what needs to be done to ensure the continued success of the organization.”

VIU hopes to have the first draft ready for review and feedback in the fall.