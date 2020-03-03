The Sunshine Coast Regional District wants volunteers for a task force to determine how much the chair and directors should be paid.

The purpose is to recommend a pay structure that recognizes the roles, responsibilities and time needed for their work at the SCRD.

The Task Force will have three members who will be appointed by the district’s Chief Administrative Officer.

To be considered you need experience in the local business community or the non-profit sector.

Other people who will be considered are former elected officials or senior staff members of government, human resources professional, or have related experience.

Volunteers will take part in 6 to 8 weekly meetings, and spend time reviewing materials and research.

If your interested applicants should submit an application letter with qualifications and experience, Tracey Hincks, at the SCRD.