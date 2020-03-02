Work to install a storm sewer line on Trail Avenue in Sechelt may continue March 9.

When crews attempted to install the storm sewer line, possible artifacts were discovered and that resulted in work being stopped on the realignment and construction project.

A total of 54 test pits between Surf Circle and Pebbles Crescent have been removed and the soil taken from the test pits and the soil removed during the installation of the storm sewer line is being screened.

When the screening is complete, if no artifacts are discovered, the province may issue a permit to continue the road construction.