Wouldn’t it be nice to leave your car at home, hop a ferry and visit the Sunshine Coast without having to park yourself in one location?

Ride-hailing is one step closer to reality after the Passenger Transportation Board approved an application from Coastal Rides.

The Sunshine Coast is a ferry-dependent region and if the program becomes reality, it would allow visitors and locals alike the opportunity to enjoy the region without their own car.

Trips would be offered to Gibsons, Sechelt, Roberts Creek, Halfmoon Bay, Pender Harbour, Egmont and the BC Ferries terminals at Earl’s Cove and Langdale.

The service would run 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week and be available through a smartphone app.

The PTB has determined that the service won’t adversely impact the taxi industry.