District of Sechelt logo. Supplied by District of Sechelt Facebook page.

Sechelt is providing multi-year grants to a half-dozen non-profit and charity organizations on the Sunshine Coast.

Mayor Darnelda Siegers says the three-year funding grants are designed to provide certainty for planning and provision purposes.

Siegers says the three-year grants “have been a huge benefit” to local non–profit organizations.

A total of more than 73-thousand dollars in grants are being distributed among the Sunshine Coast Community Services, Restorative Justice, the Sunshine Coast Arts Council, the Sunshine Coast Festival of the Written Arts, Transportation Choices of the Sunshine Coast; and the Sunshine Coast Community Resource Centre.

Mayor Siegers says programs and services offered by these groups help make Sechelt a great place to live.