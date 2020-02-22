A threat against Dover Bay Secondary School in Nanaimo on Friday forced a lockdown of the school and a hold and secure order at a nearby elementary school.

The RCMP in Nanaimo says an “unspecified threat” was directed at Dover Bay Secondary. The police say the lockdown was implemented in a cool and professional way by the staff and teachers of the school.

It was later lifted and parents were able to pick up their children.

The RCMP is not revealing any details about the nature of the threat.

A nearby elementary school initiated a hold-and-secure as a precaution.