Malware has affected a major employer on the Sunshine Coast. The Paper Excellence mills at Howe Sound and Powell River were affected on Wednesday morning.

A company news release says paper production at the mills in Powell River, Howe Sound, Port Alberni, and Crofton was disrupted, as were the IT systems at the Paper Excellence head office in Richmond.

The company says the event has impacted its ability to utilize its communications as well as certain production capabilities.

The IT systems at each of its facilities have been isolated and the company is assessing the scope and impact of the malware.

The company has engaged external advisors to assist its investigation.