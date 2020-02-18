Warren Paull has been re-elected the Chief of the Sechelt Nation after he narrowly defeated Lenora Joe by six votes.

Paull was first elected Chief in 2017, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather and a long line of hereditary chiefs in his family.

He also served as a councillor for 12 years.

The councillors are Corey and Selina August, Barbara Joe, and Alvina Paul.

Voter turnout was 33.9 percent and 988 eligible electors cast their ballots.

Chief Election Numbers:

Warren Paull – 132

Lenora Joe – 126

Randy Joe – 48

Nievelina Carmona – 31