As we prepare to hear what the BC Budget includes, we look back at reaction to the Throne Speech from the legislature in Victoria.

The Horgan Government announced that 23,000 homes are either under construction or built and the plan is to continue building into the future.

However, House Leader for the Green Party Sonia Furstenau pointed out that the provincial government is out of touch with what the province actually needs.

“In the entirety of the government’s speech from the throne, there was not one mention of salmon, wildlife, biodiversity, nature, or the ecosystems we depend on. Even the word “environment” was not used once,” said Furstenau.

The Horgan Government mentioned how it has cut fees and brought in the affordable childcare benefit, saving parents $320 million dollars already.

However, Furstenau said the national blockades and the protests in solidarity of the Wet’suwet’en are a result of a lack of public faith in government.

“The disruptions here in BC and across Canada are not disconnected from the decision-makers, who appear to be ignoring the evidence that we need urgent and transformative action and who, instead, present a backward-looking vision at a time when we need to lean into acknowledging the very significant challenges that we face and, at the same time, take big, transformative steps that are required of us, ” said Furstenau.