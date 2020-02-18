New child care spaces are coming to the Sunshine Coast. (Photo from Unslpash)

Significant research has been conducted into child care on the Sunshine Coast and the situation has been referred to as a “child care crisis.”

One in five Sunshine Coast families are able to secure licensed child care, one in nine families are able to find child care for kids up to three-years-old, and one in eleven families find licensed before and after school child care for kids aged between six and 12-years-old.

To address this crisis, the Sunshine Coast Child Care Action Plan has been completed and it translates into 900 additional before and after school care spaces, 380 full-time daycare spaces for kids up to three-years-old and 180 full-time daycare spaces will be added for kids between three and five-years-old.

The 10-year action plan reflects the feedback provided by parents and guardians, childcare providers and stakeholders.