Property owners on the Sunshine Coast who have the capacity to build freestanding rental units on their property can now take a survey.

The District of Sechelt Housing Advisory Committee released the survey to gain a better understanding of what property owners looking to build rental units actually need.

There are many properties in Sechelt eligible to build guest cottages or secondary single-family dwellings.

The first priority of the Housing Advisory Committee is to increase the rental stock market rate in an effort to keep young families and seniors in the community.

A survey meant for a broader scope of renters and others in need of housing will be released next month as part of a Housing Needs Assessment by the Town of Gibsons, in partnership with the Sunshine Coast Regional District and the District of Sechelt.

A link to the survey is available here.