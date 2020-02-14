The Sunshine Coast Regional District is working to finalize it’s budget and move forward on several important projects.

Water supply is one of the priorities.

The Regional District wants to begin construction of the Church Road well, once it’s approved.

It will also continue looking for other groundwater sources and is studying the feasibility of building a water reservoir.

The SCRD also wants to create a transition plan for the proposed closure of a landfill in five years, as well as preparing for the expansion of curbside organics collection in Halfmoon Bay, Roberts Creek, Elphinstone, and West Howe Sound.

Other priorities are higher levels of communication and engagement with the public, investing in new equipment and staff for fire departments, and reducing the cost of monthly transit passes for youth and seniors.

SCRD Chief Financial Officer Tina Perreault calls it an ambitious work plan which will involve a significant investment in “both capital and service delivery.”

Residents will see an average increase of about two-hundred dollars a year for SCRD services.