The 2020 budget needs to be finalized by May 15 and Sechelt Council will begin reviewing operating costs at a Committee of the Whole meeting today.

Council is expected to review costs for the library, RCMP, parks, corporate services, the airport, and the finance department.

David Douglas, the Director of Financial Services in the District of Sechelt said this meeting will be a deep dive into what will be included in this year’s budget.

“We’re informing council and the community of what’s included in this year’s budget, we’re reviewing it in detail and the questions that council may have,” said Douglas.

Douglas said, “We want to not only have council informed about the budget but we also want to reach out to the community. As we progress through, our timelines become more accurate.”

In two weeks, council will review the costs associated with the Engineering, Public Works, Bylaw, Building Inspection, Development, Communications, IT, and Administration.

Today’s meeting is set for 3 pm.