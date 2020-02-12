The Horgan Government issued its throne speech from the BC Legislature in Victoria yesterday.

Two years after launching Homes for BC, 23,000 affordable homes are under construction or built and the plan is to keep building affordable housing units while helping protect renters from unfair or illegal renovictions.

Two new hospitals are on the way, including the new state-of-the-art Cowichan District Hospital, and the NDP are boasting that in less than three years, it has moved on 13 hospital projects and 12 urgent and primary care centres.

Wait times for hip and knee surgeries are down and the number of MRI’s are up and the province is planning to continue its work to deliver better health care faster.

The BC Budget will be unveiled next Tuesday.