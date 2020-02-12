Beware of the online dating game. Photo by Ryan Franco on Unsplash.

Single, living in your parent’s basement with no prospects for love?

Well, you may turn to online dating services, but be careful if this is the road you choose to go down.

The Better Business Bureau says customers need to be wary of limitations, costs, and terms of service and the potential for fraud if a potential match is a thief.

More than 1,100 complaints about dating services were sent to the Better Business Bureau last year, most taking the form of billing and collection issues, poor customer service, refund issues, advertising or sales practices.

Criminals often pose as potential romantic partners, lead their victims on for a while, then claim they have major medical bills or some other emergency that requires money.

Customers must know what they’re signing up for, read contracts, terms and conditions thoroughly to understand how they will be charged and how they cancel.