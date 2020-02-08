The Vancouver Resource Society, with help from the province, is buying four seniors housing facilities in Nanaimo, Kelowna, and Surrey.

The society is acquiring 475 apartments that it plans to offer to seniors at affordable rental rates.

The BC government is providing more than $147-million dollars for the non-profit organization to keep the units from being sold on the private market.

Ken Fraser of the society said work will be conducted toward offering on-site services to ensure seniors can live in their homes as long as possible.

In Nanaimo, the society will purchase Lakeside Gardens on Wellesly Avenue.

It has 123 units with an average rental fee of $935 dollars a month,