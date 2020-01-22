Sunshine Coast RCMP is asking for help in finding the suspect or suspects responsible for a few thefts in the Sechelt area recently.

Earlier this week, a suspect was seen on surveillance video shoplifting several jackets and hats from a business in the 5,500 block of Trail Avenue in Sechelt.

In another incident between January 15 and 20, a suspect stole a plastic greenhouse from a school in the 5,500 block of Shorncliffe Avenue.

The greenhouse is a Shelter Logic brand and a 10 by 20 foot, white opaque tent structure with a steel bar frame.

The door to the structure was not attached at the time of this incident and it would be missing on a stolen item.

If you have information about either incident call the Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266.