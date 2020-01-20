Vancouver Island University Campuses Re-Open
Vancouver Island University, Nanaimo campus. Supplied by Vancouver Island University Facebook page.
After closing due to the snow and ice on Friday, Vancouver Island University campuses are expected to resume normal classes today.
VIU will make adjustments to the schedule should the weather force more closures.
Conditions are wet, slushy, and icy and VIU staff are asking you to report any slippery sections to Facilities Services at 250-740-6500.
You are advised to wear proper footwear for the weather.