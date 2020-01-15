Hurricane-force winds have cancelled the rest of the sailings in our listening area for the rest of the day.

Nine routes have cancelled the remaining sailings today, including Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, Langdale to Horseshoe Bay, Horseshoe Bay to Snug Cove, Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay and Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay.

The remaining sailings from Duke Point to Tsawwassen have also been cancelled and Deborah Marshall with BC Ferries said service between Vancouver Island and the Mainland have been cut off.

“We have a host of weather cancellations this afternoon due to the high winds that are coming in,” said Marshall. “It will affect the three major routes between Vancouver Island and the Mainland.”

Hurricane-force southeast winds between 70 and 90 km/h are expected to develop in Greater Victoria early this evening and spread to east Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Islands, East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast later this evening.