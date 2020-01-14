UPDATE: Shaw was found in a shelter in Vancouver

The RCMP on the Sunshine Coast RCMP is looking for a missing 82-year-old man.

Arthur Shaw was last seen in Sechelt on December 30th.

The police are concerned about him because he lives in shelters, is elderly and may have dementia.

The RCMP describes him as an elderly a white male, with a frail build, 5-feet 6-inches tall with blue eyes, long gray hair and a long grey beard.

Shaw frequently travels to Vancouver and may now be in the city’s downtown eastside.