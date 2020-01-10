Coroner’s Inquest to be Held in Death of Craig Andrew Ford
Photo of a RCMP Cruiser (Vista Radio Stock Photo)
A Coroner inquest will be held into the 2017 death of Craig Andrew Ford.
The BC Coroners Service says it will begin on July 27th at the Nanaimo courthouse.
Forty-nine-year-old Ford died during a confrontation with the RCMP in Nanaimo.
Witnesses say he approached a police officer while holding a knife/
The lndependent Investigations Office released a report in December of 2017 saying that the RCMP officer acted in self-defense and to protect other officers.
A coroners inquest is mandatory in deaths that happen as a person is detained or being held in the custody of a police officer.
The jury will hear evidence from witnesses and make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths in similar circumstances.
A coroner’s jury does not determine whether there is any legal responsibility.