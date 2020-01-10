A Coroner inquest will be held into the 2017 death of Craig Andrew Ford.

The BC Coroners Service says it will begin on July 27th at the Nanaimo courthouse.

Forty-nine-year-old Ford died during a confrontation with the RCMP in Nanaimo.

Witnesses say he approached a police officer while holding a knife/

The lndependent Investigations Office released a report in December of 2017 saying that the RCMP officer acted in self-defense and to protect other officers.

A coroners inquest is mandatory in deaths that happen as a person is detained or being held in the custody of a police officer.

The jury will hear evidence from witnesses and make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths in similar circumstances.

A coroner’s jury does not determine whether there is any legal responsibility.