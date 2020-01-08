Cannabis edibles can now be sold at marijuana retailers in BC and the Canadian Council of Medical Health Officers is recommending that people “start low and go slow.”

The council suggests buying products that are low in THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) with an equal or higher amount of CBD (cannabidiol).

Sunshine Coast Medical Health Officer Dr. Geoff McKee says the effects take longer to be noticed with edibles, and people may then take more a little too quickly, resulting in over-consumption.

Dr. McKee says don’t combine alcohol with edibles and warns that some people are more susceptible to the harm from using cannabis.

He also says you need to label cannabis edibles properly and store them out of the reach of children and family pets.

Dr. McKee’s number one recommendation for avoiding health risks is to abstain from using cannabis in any form.