Avalanche Canada is urging people to stay out of the Sunshine Coast backcountry areas.

It’s uncommon for this area to see high to extreme avalanche danger ratings and intense precipitation is going to form large slabs, adding significant stress to an already saturated snowpack.

The danger rating has been reduced from the extreme level to high in the mountain areas.

Avalanche Forecaster Simon Horton said large natural avalanches are likely throughout the weekend.