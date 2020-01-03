The most popular baby names of 2019 has been unveiled. Photo by Colin Maynard on Unsplash.

Expect a lot of Olivia’s moving forward, as that is the top baby name of 2019.

Olivia takes over the top spot from Liam, which was the top name for BC babies in 2018.

After Olivia, Oliver, Lucas, and Liam were the top names.

From January 1-December 18, 2019, 40,978 babies were born in BC, nearly three hundred less than the 2018 total, which was 43,844.

Names had to occur more than five times to make the list.