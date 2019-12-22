Logo of the District of Sechelt

Sechelt’s airport runway resurfacing and extension project is now expected to cost more than one point three million dollars.

The seven hundred foot runway extension will be funded through a provincial grant that will cover 75 percent of the associated costs, with the balance of funding coming out of the District of Sechelt gas tax reserve.

A report from the finance department indicates the need for “further earthworks” to complete the project.

The amount of additional funding needed for the resurfacing and extension project aren’t being made public.