Nanaimo RCMP is asking for public assistance in locating the suspects responsible for a break and enter at a Tim Horton’s restaurant in upper Lantzville.

Surveillance footage shows that suspects driving a dark coloured vehicle, potentially a Ford Fusion, pulled up to the drive-thru window, forced it open, climbed in the restaurant and made off with some unknown items.

This Tim Horton’s location was under construction at the time of the incident and the video shows that as many as three people were in the car, two were wearing black balaclavas.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.