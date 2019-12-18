The Sunshine Coast Regional District is reassuring residents that the water system does not contain unacceptable levels of lead.

The SCRD says municipal water is tested at multiple sampling stations and there is no concern with lead.

There is also monthly testing for coliform levels and the samples are also sent to the Vancouver Coastal Health office.

Tests are also done on chemical and organic content.

In a post on its website. the Regional District says it is not calling people about testing for lead at private dwellings.

More for information on water sample testing in the Sunshine Coast Regional District visit the district’s website.