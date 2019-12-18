Sunshine Coast Search and Rescue has honoured members for their contributions in 2019.

At the Annual Appreciation Dinner, Bruce Mitchell received the first-ever Search Managers Appreciation Award in recognition of his long service and dedication to the association.

The Top Pick Award went to Andy Evans, the public relations director. He is also one of two instructors teaching new members in training.

The Top Pick Award recognizes those who make an outstanding contribution during the year.

The ice pick on the Top Pick plaque belonged to Captain Mike Williamson, who donated it in 1999.

To learn more about Sunshine Coast Search and Rescue visit www.sunshinecoastsar.ca