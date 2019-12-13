It’s believed that Alex Bahlsen, a pilot and a former Transportation Safety Board employee was one of the three people killed on board a plane that crash-landed on Gabriola Island Tuesday evening.

The Transportation Safety Board has confirmed that three people were on board a Piper PA-60-602P Aerostar plane that crash-landed in a wooded area.

The plane reported an “equipment issue”, veered off course and dropped off the radar as it was approaching Nanaimo Airport.

The two-engine plane was en route to Nanaimo Airport from Eastern Sierra Regional Airport in Bishop, California.

Bahlsen was a member of the Nanaimo Flying Club and described as a great person, an amazing pilot, mentor, and friend.